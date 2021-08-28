Jacksons applies to extend its showroom at St Peter

The company has submitted plans to extend the size of its showroom and workshop facilities

The company has submitted a planning application to construct extensions to its existing workshop, which is bounded on its north side by the Airport Road and on the east side by Rue des Vignes.

These extensions would ‘provide desperately needed additional storage and a new customer-focused trade counter’, according to the application, and ‘optimise the business and remain viable’.

The area of the dealership’s workshop and Volvo showroom would increase from 1,449sq-m to 1,733sq-m under the proposals. The application was submitted by MDG Architects.

It states: ‘A new dedicated diagnostic facility to include three new workbays is proposed on the west elevation, which requires the removal of the existing access ramp to allow construction. Access to the back-of-house storage area will continue to be provided by the side road adjacent to the JLR Showroom.’

Separately, plans are being developed to create a branch of The Range on the site currently occupied by Motormall, which is owned by Jacksons, on Grande Route de St Jean. The Range specialises in furniture, DIY and art supplies and has 170 outlets in the UK. It is claimed that the new outlet would create 50 jobs in the Island.