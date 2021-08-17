Hundreds ‘rock up’ for coronavirus jab sessions

A Covid-19 'rock up' vaccination clinic in the Royal Square.

The vaccination programme operations lead, Ross Barnes, said that 482 Islanders received their first dose at the government’s ‘Rock Up’ clinics, which were set up at several locations, including the Royal Square and Esplanade car park.

The scheme allowed Islanders to turn up for their jab without an appointment, and was partially aimed at encouraging vaccination uptake in the younger age groups.

St John Ambulance staff helped to facilitate the project, and the States police carried out patrols at some of the clinics after an incident at Springfield Stadium in which protesters allegedly intimidated Islanders.

Following its conclusion last weekend, Mr Barnes said the campaign had been ‘very successful’.

He said: ‘The Rock Up clinics saw Islanders from all priority groups, but the second week saw a large number of 16- and 17-year-olds as they became eligible for vaccination.