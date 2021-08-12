People who feed gulls could be prosecuted

A lesser black-backed gull chick and parent on a roof in St Clement Picture: JON GUEGAN

The government has moved to clarify the position about feeding wild birds following an increase in gulls attacking Islanders and tourists.

Several people have reported being attacked in recent weeks, with one expert telling the JEP that birds were potentially more aggressive this summer as a result of the breeding season being delayed by cold spring weather.

A government spokesperson confirmed that Environmental Health officers dealt with a number of calls every year on the matter, but had not noticed an increase in recent weeks.

The spokesperson said: ‘The act of feeding wild birds is not in itself illegal, however where the feeding occurs in a place or manner so as to be prejudicial to health or a nuisance, it may fall under the Statutory Nuisances (Jersey) Regulations 2017 or the Statutory Nuisances (Jersey) Law 1999.

‘When investigating complaints of bird feeding, officers will look to obtain information relating to the frequency of feeding and the impact it is having on those living nearby. Where the matter is having an unreasonable interference with someone’s use of their property, formal action may be considered under the above laws.’

Seagulls are protected under the Jersey Wildlife Law and can only be moved by licensed pest controllers, with protection including adult birds, chicks, nests and eggs.

Advice on the government website recommends that householders take preventative action on their rooftops in the autumn and winter so that seagulls are unable to build nests when the breeding season is approaching in February and March.