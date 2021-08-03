Retro haircuts raise money for charity

Jake Powell, organiser of the festival and campaign. Picture:DAVID FERGUSON.

Participants are to sport the retro cuts as part of the Mullet for Mind Jersey initiative started by the organisers of the Good Vibrations Festival.

The 1980s-themed surf and music event was due to take place earlier this year but was cancelled amid Covid-19 restrictions which prevent large-scale events from taking place.

However, the mullet campaign, which is raising money for mental-health charity Mind Jersey, has already surpassed its original £1,000 fundraising target and some participants have decided to still go ahead with the cuts.

Charlie Rio and Luke Hounslea will be getting a mullet this Saturday at the KSG Barbershop in Bath Street.

Jake Powell, organiser of the festival and campaign, said the idea for the initiative was directly linked to the theme of the festival.

‘We have seen some fantastic fancy dress and wigs from our previous events, including plenty of mullet wigs, and so we thought it would be a great idea to have a bit of fun and encourage people to raise some money and sport a retro trim,’ he said.

Mr Powell said he was ‘extremely grateful’ to the participants who have continued to raise money for the initiative and go ahead with the hair cuts despite the cancellation of the event.

‘Unfortunately we couldn’t provide people with the live entertainment of the haircuts at this year’s festival but it is great that these boys will still be going through with it.

‘Mental health is effecting more people than ever at the moment.

‘The pandemic has had a devastating impact on a lot of people’s mental health and we must continue to look out for one another. Every donation to Mind Jersey goes along way to helping our Islanders,’ he said.