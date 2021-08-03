Drivers ignoring Broad Street restrictions could be fined £100

Honorary police officers stop and speak to a driver attempting to travel down Broad Street while the restrictions are in place. Picture: James Jeune (31402125)

Centenier Danny Scaife said that vehicles were still travelling down the now-pedestrianised road, despite the parish’s honorary police force being brought in to enforce the restrictions.

The street is closed to traffic, with the exception of buses and delivery vehicles at certain times. The changes – initially implemented so that pedestrians had additional space to physically distance – were extended until the end of 2021, after St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft proposed the road should be a ‘pedestrian-priority’ zone.

However, even with the introduction of multiple signs, some Islanders are still trying to drive down the road as before – prompting the force to increase patrols in the area and educate the public on the changes.

Mr Scaife said: ‘It has made a bit of a difference, but we have only started heavily enforcing it this week. There has been a decrease but we are still seeing people doing it – and we would expect that.

‘We started with a lot of educational work, and hopefully by the end of this week we will have more of an idea on the number [of offences].’

He added: ‘The fining process has started now. Anybody going down there now will go to a parish hall inquiry and possibly be fined, unless they have a legitimate excuse. People should be obeying the signs, and there are alternative routes which they should be using.’

Officers have said the fines could range between £50 and £100.

Town centre and events manager Connor Burgher urged Islanders not to breach the restrictions.