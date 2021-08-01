Supply-chain issue at Co-op stores 'resolved'

The system problem caused some availability issues at the Co-op Grand Marché stores earlier this week

Islanders expressed confusion over the lack of stock on social media, with a few suggesting it was a symptom of the ‘pingdemic’ – referencing the large number of people needing to self-isolate because of contact tracing in the UK, and the staff shortages that occurred as a result.

However, the Co-op’s chief retail officer, Mark Crean, said the problem was completely unrelated to the pandemic and had since been resolved.

He said: ‘We experienced an issue earlier in the week with a system outage in our UK supply chain which caused some availability issues in our Grand Marché stores.

‘The system came back on-line very quickly and stock started to arrive the following day. However, it did mean that our Grand Marché stores in particular struggled with availability.’