Supply-chain issue at Co-op stores 'resolved'

Islanders expressed confusion over the lack of stock on social media, with a few suggesting it was a symptom of the ‘pingdemic’ – referencing the large number of people needing to self-isolate because of contact tracing in the UK, and the staff shortages that occurred as a result.
However, the Co-op’s chief retail officer, Mark Crean, said the problem was completely unrelated to the pandemic and had since been resolved.
He said: ‘We experienced an issue earlier in the week with a system outage in our UK supply chain which caused some availability issues in our Grand Marché stores.
‘The system came back on-line very quickly and stock started to arrive the following day. However, it did mean that our Grand Marché stores in particular struggled with availability.’
He added: ‘This system issue was nothing to do with the ‘pingdemic’ issues currently affecting the wider UK supply chain and we can only apologise to our members and customers for those problems earlier in the week. Stock is now arriving into the islands again as normal.’