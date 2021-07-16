Final season of ‘sunshine and smiles’ for the Mayfair

A planning application has been made to build 104 apartments on the Mayfair Hotel site. Picture: ROB CURRIE (31285070)

The Mayfair, which has 222 beds and is situated in St Saviour’s Road, has been sold to developers. Its owners have cited the ongoing demise of tourism and the recent additional pressures created by the pandemic as reasons for the closure.

Dandara have lodged an application to build 104 apartments on the site.

The Mayfair is among a number of other hotels which have been earmarked for demolition. The Savoy and the Apollo are also due to be demolished, while permission has been given to replace the Stafford and Revere hotels with 72 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments.

In a statement Jonathan Segal, the chairman of Modern Hotels, the Mayfair’s owners, said: ‘This has not been an easy decision as we have been proud to play an integral part in the hospitality industry of Jersey for more than 50 years and have provided sunshine and smiles to so many valued and repeat guests for whom the Mayfair has felt like a home away from home.

‘The continual challenges facing tourism in Jersey in general, along with the recent added pressure of Covid-19, have made it increasingly difficult to operate such a large hotel.’

He added: ‘We have spoken to all of our permanent and seasonal staff before making this news public as each and every one of them is highly valued and have each played an important part in delivering an excellent service to all of our guests.

‘We will be liaising closely with them all over the coming weeks and will assist in any way we can to help them find suitable alternative employment.’