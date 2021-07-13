Branchage by ebike... ‘the perfect way to explore St Helier’s rural side’

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft (second from right) says using electric bikes to carry out the branchage inspections has been ‘good for the environment’ Picture: PARISH OF ST HELIER

Simon Crowcroft made the comments during the first wave of branchage inspections, when the legal requirement for landowners or occupiers to cut back any vegetation overhanging roads and footpaths is enforced.

The historic proceedings see Constables, Vingteniers, Centeniers and Roads Committee members checking to ensure the branchage has been completed in accordance with the law.

In recent years, Mr Crowcroft and his colleagues have started using EVieBikes – self-hire electrically-assisted bicycles – to conduct the inspections, which take place twice a year in every parish.

Mr Crowcroft said: ‘It has been going really well so far and we find doing the branchage with electric bikes instead of vehicles is really effective and obviously good for the environment. The other thing that strikes us is just how much of St Helier is rural and agricultural.

‘It is easy to overlook the fact that there are some lovely green lanes in the parish, and using the electric bikes has been the perfect way to explore them.’