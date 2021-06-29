Deputy Scott Wickenden elected as Children's and Education Minister

Deputy Scott Wickenden. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31151405)

Deputy Scott Wickenden, already an assistant minister in the department, has become a minister by one vote, after States Members voted for him by 24 votes to Deputy Rob Ward's 23 votes.

This followed a first round of voting, in which Deputy Louise Doublet was eliminated from the race, after none of the three candidates standing received more than half of the votes. Deputy Wickenden had received 22 votes, Deputy Ward (17) and Deputy Doublet eight.