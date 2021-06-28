Third of tax returns yet to be submitted

Richard Summersgill, comptroller of income tax. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31145123)

This year it was expected that 65,000 Islanders would need to complete the process and so far 44,000 returns have been received.

The deadline for paper tax returns has already closed. However, Islanders have until Saturday 31 July to make use of the online filing process that was launched in 2020.

Comptroller of Revenue Richard Summersgill said: ‘As ever, I would urge Islanders to complete their tax returns in a timely manner, ahead of the relevant deadline.’

Last year around 19,000 tax returns were filed online. That figure represents around 30% of the total number received.

Mr Summersgill added: ‘Taxpayers can file their return online for a more efficient and easier experience and I would especially urge former PYB [prior-year basis] taxpayers to take advantage of online filing. For them, completing their tax return in a timely way will give them clarity on their tax position, and help them forward plan.’