Family fear they could become homeless following shop fire

Jersey Fire and Rescue attend a fire at Verona Stores, Grouville. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31110096)

Stan Williams, who has lived in Jersey for 47 years, had to leave his flat in Grouville along with his wife and two teenage sons last month after the grocery store next door went up in flames.

Although the blaze, at Verona Stores, did not damage the contents of the flat, the power supply was shut-off and Mr Williams says the letting agency terminated their lease shortly after the incident. He said his family was currently living at the Inn Hotel on Queen’s Road and struggling to find permanent accommodation.

‘The flat is habitable – we could go back in if Jersey Electricity put in a [power] supply, even on a temporary basis,’ he said.

‘Andium [Homes] didn’t want to help because we were over the threshold for social housing – you really do lose faith in this place sometimes.’

Mr Williams said the owner of the Inn Hotel had offered the family a discounted rate, but that they would eventually have to leave due to previous bookings.

‘We are playing it week by week – the situation changes and we need two rooms, so it is a bit of a nightmare,’ he said, adding that, despite contacting numerous support organisations – such as Citizens Advice – his family could soon find themselves homeless.

He said: ‘We can’t find anywhere within our budget, and what we do find is snapped up before we even get a chance to view it. I’m working a full-time job and I do not have time to be on Facebook and property websites all day.’

He added: ‘Places are filling up this time of year and the prices are going up – it’s a horrendous situation. We are really under pressure.’

Earlier this year, St Brelade Deputy Montfort Tadier said that safeguards were needed for tenants left homeless following a fire or other event.