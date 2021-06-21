Heart team receive international acclaim for blackout work

At the back - Dr Pierre La Page and Dr Andrew Mitchell. At the front - Nurses Catherine Fryer, Kari Pitcher, and Charlotte Herdman. Picture supplied by Government of Jersey press office. (31074015)

Jersey’s heart team in Health and Community Services was selected as a ‘Syncope Pioneer’ by the Syncope Trust and Reflex Anoxic Seizures, an organisation which showcases the best practices in syncope – temporary loss of consciousness – and heart rhythm care.

Their service will be listed as an international centre of excellence and feature alongside a handful of others in STARS’s annual report.

The team was recognised for introducing a Transient Loss of Consciousness Clinic and a clinical physiologist delivered device implantation service – resulting in efficient use of resources, early patient discharge and an improved patient journey to diagnosis and treatment.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘I am extremely pleased that this hard-working team has been recognised nationally for their efforts. I am immensely proud of the team and I want to thank them for all the hard work they do in caring for Islanders.’