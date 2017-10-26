Winter clothing required for refugees in Calais and Paris

Since the Calais ‘jungle’ was demolished and cleared 12 months ago, thousands of migrants have been dispersed and it is thought between 700 and 800 individuals are now sleeping rough in Calais while more than 1,000 are living in tents and on the street in Paris.

Jersey Cares Refugee Aid Group, which was set up in the wake of the global refugee crisis, is now appealing for Islanders to donate men’s winter shoes, trousers and winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves as well as men’s underwear, sleeping bags and blankets. They have asked that all donated clothes are size small and medium only.

Two volunteers are hoping to travel to Calais and Paris to distribute aid at the end of November.

Linda Houzé, a JCRAG volunteer who is due to travel to France next month, said: ‘One year on from the eviction and destruction of the Calais jungle things are as bad as they have ever been, and worse as winter is coming.

‘We are asking for donations of warm clothes and blankets, as well as collecting money in order to pay for the van to go over.

‘We will use any extra money raised to purchase extra aid and food on the ground when we get there.

‘Please dig deep and give what you can. We have so much and these people have nothing and they are human beings like us.’

The volunteers will also take with them a number of mobile phones that have been donated by Family Nursing & Home Care which they will distribute.

A number of grassroots charities are working across France to support the thousands of people who have been displaced there. JCRAG will work closely with non-government organisations in both Paris and Calais during their aid trip.

lDonations of clothing and blankets can be left at the Hideaway, Rue De La Guilleaumerie, JE2 7HQ. Any donations that are not listed above will not be used.