Group raises £1,200 to bring American to Jersey

Joe Hill, who is based in Boston, Massachusetts, joined the group Good or Bad Jersey Businesses by mistake four years ago despite saying he only has ‘the foggiest idea’ where the Island is.

Since joining in conversations on the page, Mr Hill (26) has become something of a local celebrity and Islanders have rallied round to raise the money to pay for flights for him and his girlfriend to come to Jersey in the spring.

The online fund was launched by local hotelier Alex Dolan on the crowdfunding website gofundme.com and to date £1,225 has been raised, after an initial target of £1,200 was set. The extra money will be donated to charity.

Mr Hill’s first post on the Facebook group’s page read: ‘This is my favourite Facebook group. I’ve been in it for four years now and live in north America. I don’t know how I ended up in here but I had previously never heard of Jersey and still only have the foggiest idea of where it is.

‘But if anyone ever asks me, I can tell them where not to get their car fixed in Jersey.’

In a more recent post, he asked: ‘Can someone please tell me what a Tennerfest is???’

He has been offered various freebies during his visit to Jersey, including a fishing trip, a bacon roll at the Hungry Man, beauty treatments and some Jersey Royals. It has even been suggested that he should be offered the job of Mr Battle 2018.