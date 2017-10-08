Bull semen scheme to help country in Africa

Earlier this year a similar project was launched by the Jersey Overseas Aid Commission and implemented by the Royal Jersey Agriculture and Horticulture Society in an effort to transform Rwanda’s dairy industry.

And Rob Perchard, the president of the RJAHS and the subject of today’s Saturday Interview, says a plan is in the offing to work with the JOA to give farmers similar assistance in Malawi. According to the World Bank, the majority of the poor in the southern African nation of Malawi remain locked in low-productivity subsistence farming.

‘We are looking to work with the JOA on a similar venture for Malawi,’ Mr Perchard said. ‘We would use the Jersey cow as an ambassador and it would be done to give these rural populations a hand up, rather than a handout. It’s not a signed deal yet, but it’s in the offing.

‘It is about transforming the lives of the poor rural population in these countries for the better.

‘And by involving ourselves in this project, we are also promoting the Jersey breed and extending its reach in Africa.’

As part of the Rwanda project, 200 artificial insemination technicians are being trained, a digital database for Rwanda’s dairy herd will be created and 12,000 dairy farmers will be assisted in improving breeding and feeding techniques.

By 2018 it is estimated that 200,000 cows will be inseminated annually and tens of thousands of cows will be distributed to needy families in Rwanda.

Mr Perchard, who owns La Ferme farm in St Martin and was elected to the role of RJAHS president in May – replacing Ian Mitchell, added: ‘We would like to help populate the continent of Africa with Jersey cattle.’