Parker’s plot for revenge

Jersey’s Stuart Parker, pictured during men’s singles qualifying, will make his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon this week Picture: AELTC/DAVID GRAY

Singles specialist Parker is set to make his Grand Slam debut in south west London this week but there is no danger of the Islander soaking up the scenery and settling for a fun day out. The 23-year-old – awarded a main-draw wildcard alongside Ward – wants to make amends.

Parker and Ward, who only agreed to team up at the 11th hour, were beaten 6-3 6-2 by Bambridge and Inglot in the first round of Queen’s earlier this month.

‘It would have been nice to play someone different but on the other hand we know how they play now, so we can form tactics against them and get our revenge,’ Parker explained. ‘It’s better to win at Wimbledon than it is to win at Queen’s.

‘We have have to be confident. We’ve been working on our doubles tactics and positioning and we feel we’ll be better equipped than before. We’ll practice again [today] to work on the things we’re going to try and use in the match.’

Parker, ranked 570 in the world in singles and 1,145 in doubles, added: ‘Doubles isn’t my forte but I’m still very excited to play. I’m just going to try and have fun and not have any expectations. I’m playing at Wimbledon; it doesn’t get any better than that.’

The multiple Island Games medallist’s first taste of ‘access all areas’ tennis at Wimbledon has its limits, though, thanks to strict player-bubble measures.

‘We have access to everything but we’re not allowed to go and watch any of the other matches because of Covid,’ he said. ‘We can’t mix with the public so we have to stay on the practice courts, play our match and then go back.’

Inglot and Bambridge – 61 and 67 respectively in the men’s doubles world rankings – reached the second round of the Australian Open this year, before suffering a first-round defeat at Roland Garros.