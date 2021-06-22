Jersey Bulls’ FA Cup entry ‘fantastic for the community’

Jersey Bulls players will be flying their flag in next seasons 2021/22 FA Cup. Picture:DAVID FERGUSON.

Bulls will be included in the draw for the extra preliminary round on 9 July. The tie will be played on the weekend of 7 August.

The club stand to become the first men’s team from Jersey to compete in the FA Cup and Le Feuvre believes it is just reward for everyone involved in football on the Island.

‘It’s fantastic for the club and fantastic for the local football community,’ he said.

‘I’m delighted for all the coaches and players at the clubs and for football on the Island as a whole.

‘It gives us another opportunity to showcase the tremendous talent we have here.’

Le Feuvre would not be pressed on whether the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions between Jersey and England could jeopardise the momentous occasion, saying the club ‘will have to review as and when.’

There is also a chance Bulls could receive a bye into the next round.

There are six qualifying rounds for non-league clubs before the first round proper, when teams from the English Football League enter the competition. Le Feuvre is already fantasising that Bulls could get that far and draw a sleeping giant from the north-east.

‘It’s going to be a big challenge but we can dream of meeting the likes of Sunderland in the first round, who are still averaging 33,000 at home games,’ he added.

A total of 729 have entered the competition for next season. The early rounds are drawn regionally, though teams from the same league are generally kept separate, meaning Bulls could face any team from the eighth or ninth tiers in the south-east of England. One team they will not be playing, though, is Guernsey FC, who did not apply to enter.