Burj Khalifa architects design new Waterfront development

This week the Jersey Development Company was given permission by Treasury Minister Alan Maclean to borrow £6 million to fund pre-development work on Castle Quay Phase 2, which has now been rebranded as Horizon.

The development has been designed by SOM International, the architects behind One World Trade Centre in New York, which has replaced almost a quarter of the office space lost on 11 September 2001.

Horizon is due to be launched in November and will sit on land between the Radisson and Castle Quay Phase One, which was built by Dandara. The site, which has had planning permission since 2009, was used most recently for the Super League Triathlon. It is separate to the Zephyrus and Westwater housing complexes still planned for land to the north of the Radisson.

In total, Horizon will comprise of 280 apartments ranging in price from £250,000 for one-bedroom units to £1.5 million for the most luxurious penthouses. There will be 130 one- and 150 two-bedroom units.

There will also be retail units and a restaurant on the ground floor.

JDC managing director Lee Henry said the aim was to create a ‘village’ at the Waterfront that residents and visitors alike could enjoy. He added that the company was already in talks with several local food operators with ‘excellent offerings’. And he said the company had not ruled out bringing in a national or even international operator for one of the units.

In 2009 celebrity chef Marco Pierre White unveiled plans for three restaurants on the ground floor of Dandara’s development at Castle Quay, but the arrangement was later scrapped.

Mr Henry said: ‘The market continues to experience significant demand for residential units and the volume of transactions is now at an all-time high. And it is important that supply continues to come through so we have been getting this development ready to start construction for quite a few months now.’

He added that there was already interest in the development and said: ‘The scheme has been designed by SOM, one of the world’s largest architects. They have designed some fantastic buildings across the world including the Burj Khalifa. It [Horizon] is a contemporary and compelling design and the Waterfront as a destination for residents is now well and truly on the map.’

The £6m will be borrowed from HSBC over five years and will pay for marketing, pre-sales, legal contracts, plans and building control permits. More money will be borrowed in due course to pay for the construction of the development, and those transactions will also require the approval of the Treasury Minister.

Mr Henry added that this week a sale had been agreed on the final unit at College Gardens, the old Jersey College for Girls, meaning the development was now sold out.