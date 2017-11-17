Advertising
You might see Antonio Conte with a great big bushy beard if Chelsea win the league this season
The Chelsea manager is sporting some stylish stubble ahead of the Blues’ game against West Brom.
Antonio Conte’s facial hair might act as something of a form guide for football fans this season after the Chelsea manager revealed he is trying to grow a beard.
During a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s weekend game at West Brom, the Blues manager was asked about his new facial hair, explaining that his wife had suggested it.
And when one journalist asked if the beard would stay as long as Chelsea continue their current winning streak of three games, Conte responded: “I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big beard!”
If the Blues manage to recreate their 13-game winning streak from the 2016/17 season, he might well need some help from L’Oreal.
