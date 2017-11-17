Advertising
England v Australia: The big Ashes head-to-head quiz
Who has the upper hand when it comes to wickets, runs and averages?
Australia have named their squad for the first Test and we’re less than a week away from the start of the Ashes.
But how do the teams match up? And how well do you know them both? Take our quiz to find out…
Most Read
Homeless man enjoyed steak and a bottle of Dom Pérignon at a Jersey hotel – then left without paying
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.