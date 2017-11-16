Menu

Which of these Arsenal stars came out on top against The Cube?

Published:

Will new signing Lacazette surprise everyone, or does Arsenal old boy Ramsey have what it takes?

The north London derby on Saturday will probably provide greater pressure than famous game show The Cube, but it’s not a bad way to prepare.

Arsenal stars Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud were all asked to face three challenges with three lives each.

Ramsey, who has two goals in his last three Arsenal games, was touted as the early favourite – but did he convert his potential?

Aaron Ramsey takes on The Cube
Ramsey took just one life to achieve it, while Giroud proved he’s a man for the big moments after using two of his lives – in bad news for Arsenal fans looking for positive signs ahead of the game against Tottenham, Lacazette unfortunately couldn’t find the target.

2. Barrier

Olivier Giroud takes on The Cube
Each player used one life up on this particular task, even stevens – would Arsenal take a draw on Saturday?

3. Dead Stop

Alexandre Lacazette tries his luck in The Cube
Not in The Cube – Alexandre Lacazette lost all three lives attempting to balance the ball, while Giroud had success only in injury time, balancing the ball on his third try.

Aaron Ramsey, keen fan of the show, managed it on his second attempt, however – could he be key to Arsenal’s hopes on Saturday?

Aaron Ramsey celebrates winning The Cube
