People absolutely love what Ebbsfleet United have done with Yado Mambo’s shirt number
Due to popular demand…
Being a National League defender doesn’t usually get you much attention, so for Ebbsfleet United’s Yado Mambo to be the talk of Twitter, something unusual must have happened.
Well, unusual to the rest of us that is – it turns out Ebbsfleet and their fans have long known about Mambo’s incongruous shirt number.
It just took the rest of us a while to catch up.
Yes, the number five shirt really would have been more fitting for fans of Ebbsfleet and Lou Bega’s 1999 number one hit Mambo No 5 – something that really has grabbed the public’s attention.
With social media users suggesting the club change the defender’s shirt number, despite the number five belonging to centre-back Dave Winfield, the Us look like they’ve found a perfect solution.
An exclusive shirt has been created with “Mambo 5” on the back, which will be auctioned off with a certificate of authenticity and a signed photograph of the defender holding the shirt.
It’s fair to say the idea has gone down a treat on social media.
It’s even been enough to persuade some to follow Ebbsfleet’s non-league fortunes.
If a player called Lou Bega ever becomes available, surely Ebbsfleet will get first refusal.
