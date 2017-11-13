Advertising
This NFL star scored a touchdown hours after his wife lost her baby during pregnancy
Goodwin asked for his followers on Instagram to pray for him and his family.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin helped his team win their first NFL game of 2017 just hours after his wife lost their son during complications in her pregnancy.
Goodwin scored a touchdown as the 49ers beat the New York Giants 31-21. He then celebrated by blowing a kiss to the sky and appeared to offer a prayer before being joined by his team-mates.
Following the game Goodwin posted on his Instagram account that he and wife Morgan’s son died due to complications during the pregnancy.
