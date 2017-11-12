Two Ireland fans pretended they were in a Martin Laursen fan club to get into the Denmark game

In a highly inadvisable move, two Ireland fans disguised themselves in order to watch their World Cup play-off against Denmark from a Danish section of the ground.

The Danish Football Union warned that Ireland supporters attempting to enter the Denmark sections of the ground risked being turned away.

Barra De Roiste and Alan O’Neill decided they’d try their luck, and with the help of some face paint and Martin Laursen, they got in.

“I had to get rid of an Ireland scarf I’ve carried with me for 15 years, home and away,” said De Roiste – but it wasn’t all about the physical disguise.

“We told them we were from Birmingham, we’re part of the Martin Laursen fan club,” said O’Neill, before explaining that they pretended they had won a competition as part of the “club” to see the game – they even printed off letters to prove it.

Former Aston Villa centre-back, Martin Laursen – (John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

The defender made it to the 2002 World Cup, making four appearances for Denmark – it was also Ireland’s most recent World Cup appearance, where they were knocked out at the last-16 stage by Spain on penalties.

