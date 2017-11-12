The Winnipeg Jets’ new security puppy has been named after a superfan

When Bell MTS Place, the home of NHL team the Winnipeg Jets, got a new dog as part of the security team, that dog needed a name.

With that in mind, the team and True North Sports and Entertainment asked the fans to vote for the puppy’s new name after season seat holders chose four options: Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy and Scout.

We have something to announce in a half hour… ??? — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 11, 2017

The winning name was Lenny – Len Kropioski was a Second World War veteran and Winnipeg Jets season ticket holder who died aged 98 before the 2016/17 NHL season.

Joining Dante, Daisy, Grace and Ryp, we are excited to announce the newest member of our in-house security dog team… By popular demand…meet LENNY#GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/IJOygoQSIB — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 11, 2017

Lenny joins the explosive ordnance disposal dogs team, helping keep the entertainment facility safe.

Guess what? Lenny’s a good boy.

Who's a good boy? ? Lenny's a good boy! pic.twitter.com/zqf884wrKy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 11, 2017

Congratulations on the job, Lenny.