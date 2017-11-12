Menu

The Winnipeg Jets’ new security puppy has been named after a superfan

Everybody, meet Lenny.

When Bell MTS Place, the home of NHL team the Winnipeg Jets, got a new dog as part of the security team, that dog needed a name.

With that in mind, the team and True North Sports and Entertainment asked the fans to vote for the puppy’s new name after season seat holders chose four options: Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy and Scout.

The winning name was Lenny – Len Kropioski was a Second World War veteran and Winnipeg Jets season ticket holder who died aged 98 before the 2016/17 NHL season.

Lenny joins the explosive ordnance disposal dogs team, helping keep the entertainment facility safe.

Guess what? Lenny’s a good boy.

Congratulations on the job, Lenny.

