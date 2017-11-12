Advertising
Barcelona’s futsal team is better than your five-a-side team
Imagine facing these guys on the astro turf.
There’s always one five-a-side team who have a better grip on tiki taka passing than everyone else but Barcelona’s futsal team really have mastered it.
Leading Osasuna Magna 2-1, FCB Lassa (as they’re known) doubled their lead to make it 3-1 straight from the restart in unbelievably slick fashion.
There’s no defending this.
Impressive stuff but Osasuna weren’t to be overawed – after halving the deficit to 3-2 almost immediately, they made it 3-3 before the final whistle.
In fact, Barca aren’t even top of their league, sitting second behind Inter Movistar – your five-a-side team is probably better off sticking to the local Wednesday-night league.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.