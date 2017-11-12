Barcelona’s futsal team is better than your five-a-side team

There’s always one five-a-side team who have a better grip on tiki taka passing than everyone else but Barcelona’s futsal team really have mastered it.

Leading Osasuna Magna 2-1, FCB Lassa (as they’re known) doubled their lead to make it 3-1 straight from the restart in unbelievably slick fashion.

There’s no defending this.

Impressive stuff but Osasuna weren’t to be overawed – after halving the deficit to 3-2 almost immediately, they made it 3-3 before the final whistle.

In fact, Barca aren’t even top of their league, sitting second behind Inter Movistar – your five-a-side team is probably better off sticking to the local Wednesday-night league.