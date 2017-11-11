Advertising
That awkward moment when you celebrate your Ashes double century two runs early…
Oh this is awkward.
Closing in on a double century as a cricketer can be a massively nerve-wracking experience, so imagine thinking you’d finally got there, only to be corrected.
Ellyse Perry faced that problem when, batting against England during the women’s Ashes, a shot that looked like a six turned out to be a four instead.
Helmet off, badge kissed, bat raised – oh no.
The shot only took Perry to 198 – fortunately, she managed to reach the milestone the next over.
Not a bad way to go about reaching your first century.
Jason Gillespie knows a thing or two about making a double century out of nowhere – the bowler scored 201 not out against Bangladesh in his final Test innings for Australia in 2006.
Perry came in to bat with Australia 54-2 and 226 runs behind England – she left the field with Australia 168 runs ahead.
Oh, and after that she bowled a couple of overs as well – with England 40-0, still 128 runs behind Australia going into the final day, Perry’s innings has put Australia completely in control.
