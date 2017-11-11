That awkward moment when you celebrate your Ashes double century two runs early…

Closing in on a double century as a cricketer can be a massively nerve-wracking experience, so imagine thinking you’d finally got there, only to be corrected.

Ellyse Perry faced that problem when, batting against England during the women’s Ashes, a shot that looked like a six turned out to be a four instead.

This clip has it all: Ellyse Perry on 194, thinks she hits a six, celebrates, turns out it was just four ?#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/ZrURMnNk7N — BT Sport Cricket (@btsportcricket) November 11, 2017

Helmet off, badge kissed, bat raised – oh no.

The shot only took Perry to 198 – fortunately, she managed to reach the milestone the next over.

Now you can celebrate, Ellyse Perry ?? She gets to 200 at the second time of asking. Magnificent innings ?#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/NYtWQMN0mL — BT Sport Cricket (@btsportcricket) November 11, 2017

Not a bad way to go about reaching your first century.

Ellyse Perry ??? What a player, what a knock ?#WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/3l589fvkQL — BT Sport Cricket (@btsportcricket) November 11, 2017

Advertising

Witnessed a truly brilliant innings …well played Ellyse Perry #213* — Charlotte Edwards (@Lottie2323) November 11, 2017

Take a bow Ellyse Perry! What an innings! ?? #WomensAshes — Holly Ferling (@Holly_Ferling) November 11, 2017

Jason Gillespie knows a thing or two about making a double century out of nowhere – the bowler scored 201 not out against Bangladesh in his final Test innings for Australia in 2006.

Welcome to the 200 club Ellyse Perry…..#WomansAshes #ToughRuns — Jason Gillespie ? (@dizzy259) November 11, 2017

Advertising

Perry came in to bat with Australia 54-2 and 226 runs behind England – she left the field with Australia 168 runs ahead.

Declaration! Ellyse Perry finishes with a record-breaking 213* and we lead by 168 runs. Time for the bowlers to do their thing #WomensAshes — Australian Women's Cricket Team ? (@SouthernStars) November 11, 2017

She’s scored all the runs, done all the interviews, signed all the autographs, everyone has gone home… must be shattered, but elated as she completes the last job of the day. #EllysePerry pic.twitter.com/mOzRxKCUTi — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) November 11, 2017

Oh, and after that she bowled a couple of overs as well – with England 40-0, still 128 runs behind Australia going into the final day, Perry’s innings has put Australia completely in control.