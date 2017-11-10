Advertising
Quiz: Can you match these classic footballs with the tournaments they came from?
Adidas has revealed the football that will be used at the 2018 World Cup.
Whether it’s a Jabulani, a Europass or an Ordem, what’s more important to a football tournament than the ball itself?
Adidas has officially unveiled the Telstar 18 as the football of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a reworking of an old classic that’s sure to be popular next year.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.