Alessandro Del Piero wants to know who’s most deserving of the no. 10 shirt in this picture…

You’d imagine former Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero is the best number 10 in most photographs, but perhaps not this one.

The former midfielder and forward posted this photo from Moscow, Russia, ahead of the 2018 World Cup, asking who would wear the 10 shirt.

That’s a thinker, Alessandro…

…and if we play together…?? who would wear the n.10?? ???‍♂️ #adp10 A post shared by Alessandro Del Piero (@alessandrodelpiero) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:56am PST

Of course, Lionel Messi is the obvious answer to Del Piero’s question – the Barcelona legend has won four Champions League titles and five Ballon d’Or awards.

Of course, there’s one thing Del Piero has that the others don’t – can you guess with this picture as your only clue?

Del Piero is the only person in the photo to have won the World Cup, doing so in Germany in 2006 – will Messi, Dybala and Aguero join him with victory next summer?