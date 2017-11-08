Manchester City took advantage of 280-character tweets in the best possible way

Now Twitter users have 280 characters per tweet, there’s plenty of space to expound complex theories and philosophies on any number of topics.

Or you can just do this.

280 characters means we can now go… AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2017

In possibly the best use of 280 characters so far, Manchester City looked back to 2012, the Sergio Aguero goal that won them the title and the famous Martin Tyler commentary that went with it.

Even with 280 characters, that might not quite be enough OOOOOOOOOOOOs.

But it’s fair to say the City fans enjoyed it.

@NathanMJ22 worth the character limit increase — Jacob (@JacobMcc25) November 8, 2017

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????! — Cityzen 92 ? (@CityzenAhmed) November 8, 2017

City weren’t the only team playing a social media blinder on 280 day.

Their tweet was matched by one from the extravagantly named German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory. Yours sincerely,Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. pic.twitter.com/FTBBJjPfxT — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 8, 2017

City’s rivals Manchester United also had a go.

With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2017

As did Spurs.

Now we've got #280characters… ? ? Ohhhhhh when the Spuuuuuurrrrrrrsssssss Go maaaarrrrrcccchhhiiiing innn Ohhh when the Spurrrrsss go marrcchhing in I wanna be in that nummbbeerrr Ohh when the Spurrrrsss go marching in! OH WHEN THE SPURS! GO MARCHING IN! ? ? #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0iq7SlTeo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 8, 2017

Elsewhere, there were lots of variations on this theme throughout the world of sport.

Thank you @Twitter, now we can finally write in one tweet all the trophies we've won! ?7 #UCL ?5 #UEFASuperCup ?2 Cup Winners' Cups ?3 Intercontinental Cups ?1 FIFA Club World Cup ?18 Scudetto titles ??5 Italian Cups ??7 Italian Super Cups ??#280characters ? pic.twitter.com/onffmFrbR0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 8, 2017

Finally! Enough characters to count all of Tom’s wins.1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950515253545556575859606162Hey @Twitter, can we get some more characters? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017

Celtic took a moment to gloat.

And a tip of the cap to the National Basketball Referees Association, which had a somewhat optimistic take on the development.

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

And then there was this.

"Carlos Brathwaite! Carlos Brathwaite! REMEMBER THE NAME! History for the West Indies! What a match we've had here at Eden Gardens. 24 from 4 deliveries and the West Indies win by 4 wickets in 2016, Marlon Samuels, take a bow as well!" @irbishi #280characters pic.twitter.com/ov6XmmwdgE — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2017

Sorry England fans.