Watch Australia bowler Mitchell Starc take two hat-tricks in the same game ahead of the Ashes

If there’s one thing England didn’t want to see before the Ashes this winter, it was an Australian bowler becoming the first on Australian soil to take two hat-tricks in the same match.

With his left-arm pace, Starc rattled through Western Australia’s lower order for a second time on Tuesday, capping a 171-run Sheffield Shield victory for New South Wales in Sydney.

In the first innings, he did this.

So… Mitchell Starc just did THIS in the Sheffield Shield ? Just 17 days until the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bEUCzeqykt — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) November 6, 2017

And in the second innings he repeated the trick, taking wickets eight, nine and 10 again for his second hat-trick.

Incredible! Twin hat-tricks for @mstarc56 in the Sheffield Shield! He's in sizzling form ahead of the #Ashes… pic.twitter.com/7Al5aCZXOL — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) November 7, 2017

Two hat-tricks in two days does rather make a mockery of the feat.

A Mitchell Starc hat-trick. That's something you don't see every day. Oh wait. — Daniel Cherny ? (@DanielCherny) November 7, 2017

INCREDIBLE SCENES AT HURSTVILLE. Mitchell Starc SECOND hat-trick for the MATCH. — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 7, 2017

Mitchell Starc is the first bowler to take the last three wickets in each innings with a hat-trick in a first-class match — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) November 7, 2017

Here’s Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy watching it unfold.

And with the Ashes just weeks away and England’s Steven Finn ruled out of the tour, Starc’s double hat-trick will have England fans wincing and Australian fans counting down the days.

Seriously 2 hat tricks in the same game @mstarc56 ? Now time to rip in to the poms — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 7, 2017

It could be a long, arduous series for Joe Root’s team.