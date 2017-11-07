Menu

Uninspiring signing or just what West Ham need? Twitter reacts to David Moyes’s appointment

Viral Sport

Moyes spent 11 years at Everton, but has struggled to find a long-term job since.

West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at home on Saturday proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Slaven Bilic, who has been replaced by Premier League stalwart David Moyes.

Moyes, 54, enjoyed a successful 11 years with Everton before moving into more turbulent waters, with forgettable spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland all following.

Not known for an expansive style of football, it’s fair to say Moyes’s arrival has not been greeted with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Moyes’s original Manchester United contract, from which he was released in 2014, still has a fair bit of time left on it.

He wasn’t quite the manager United were looking for.

West Ham fans weren’t all disappointed by the decision though, with many encouraging others to give him the support he requires to help the club improve.

And if anyone needed convincing, take a look at Moyes’s recent European pedigree…

With West Ham 18th in the Premier League table, Champions League aspirations might be better saved for next season.

