Uninspiring signing or just what West Ham need? Twitter reacts to David Moyes’s appointment

West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at home on Saturday proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Slaven Bilic, who has been replaced by Premier League stalwart David Moyes.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

Moyes, 54, enjoyed a successful 11 years with Everton before moving into more turbulent waters, with forgettable spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland all following.

Not known for an expansive style of football, it’s fair to say Moyes’s arrival has not been greeted with much fanfare.

Obviously we all want David Moyes to do well as that means the club we support succeed. But no doubt this is an uninspiring appointment. — VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) November 7, 2017

We cut live now to Javier Hernandez on hearing the news David Moyes is the new West Ham manager. pic.twitter.com/kovVZ1vuN0 — David McConnell (@David__McC) November 7, 2017

Moyes back, Allardyce may be. Average age of PL managers creeping up. Bundesliga 6 managers under 40 – PL only 1. Should we be braver? — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) November 7, 2017

Moyes !!! ? — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Moyes’s original Manchester United contract, from which he was released in 2014, still has a fair bit of time left on it.

Moyes signed contract at Man. Utd. until 2019. In that time he's managed them, Real Sociedad, Sunderland & now West Ham – with a year left. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 7, 2017

He wasn’t quite the manager United were looking for.

David Moyes' Man United contract expires the year *after* next. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 7, 2017

West Ham fans weren’t all disappointed by the decision though, with many encouraging others to give him the support he requires to help the club improve.

Moyes’ training will actually involve fitness work. Better. — IronsHome (@Irons_Home) November 7, 2017

Also Moyes gives youth players a chance. Pickford for one, hopefully Martinez and Holland can impress. — IronsHome (@Irons_Home) November 7, 2017

And if anyone needed convincing, take a look at Moyes’s recent European pedigree…

FACT: David Moyes has reached the Champions League Last 8, more recently than Arsene Wenger ?pic.twitter.com/4N1VzCGdU9 — BigFootball (@BigFootballGB) November 7, 2017

With West Ham 18th in the Premier League table, Champions League aspirations might be better saved for next season.