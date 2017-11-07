David Silva and Laurent Koscielny swapped shorts instead of shirts and people are baffled

Footballers have been swapping shirts for years now, but what if a player is after a full kit? You’d have to ask for the shorts, of course.

That’s exactly what Manchester City’s David Silva and Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny did after City triumphed 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Having already swapped shirts (with one another or a different opposition player), this is what happened next. Keep your eye on the top-left of the screen…

Mind you, two international footballers, one a World Cup and European Championship winner, the other a three-time FA Cup winner – you wouldn’t turn shorts like those down, would you?

? as if silva swapped shorts yesterday. Everyone wants a piece of Spanish Dave. — Lisa Racheal (@Queen_of_Orange) November 6, 2017

Koscielny and David Silva swapping shirts at full time and then swapping shorts down the tunnel ? — Daz (@DazGooner81) November 6, 2017

A swapped shirt is easily displayed – the world of sporting memorabilia waits with bated breath to see how Silva and Koscielny show off their souvenir shorts, however.