Menu

Advertising

Watch: Fara Williams scores direct from the restart against her old club Arsenal

Viral Sport | Published:

Replies don’t come more immediate than this.

When Reading signed midfielder Fara Williams from Arsenal in August, they probably didn’t expect her to make such an obvious difference.

In a Continental Cup group game between her current club and her former club, Williams netted Reading’s opener after the half-time break, with Arsenal responding quickly to equalise.

But then something amazing happened.

In terms of an immediate response, this was the dictionary definition – Williams hammered the ball direct from the restart, over the head of goalie Anna Moorhouse, and into the net.

Understandably, Arsenal’s reaction to the goal was a little more subdued than Reading’s.

Advertising

And it proved to be the winner – 2-1 was how it stayed.

Rio Ferdinand played with David Beckham – famed for his halfway-line goal against Wimbledon in 1996 – at Manchester United. Where does this goal rank?

Advertising

Football fans were also suitably impressed – you don’t see a goal from this kind of distance every week.

Williams is certainly firing on all cylinders at present.

Goalkeepers beware – Williams is coming to a centre circle near you this season.

Viral Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News