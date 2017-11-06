Advertising
Watch: Fara Williams scores direct from the restart against her old club Arsenal
Replies don’t come more immediate than this.
When Reading signed midfielder Fara Williams from Arsenal in August, they probably didn’t expect her to make such an obvious difference.
In a Continental Cup group game between her current club and her former club, Williams netted Reading’s opener after the half-time break, with Arsenal responding quickly to equalise.
But then something amazing happened.
In terms of an immediate response, this was the dictionary definition – Williams hammered the ball direct from the restart, over the head of goalie Anna Moorhouse, and into the net.
Understandably, Arsenal’s reaction to the goal was a little more subdued than Reading’s.
And it proved to be the winner – 2-1 was how it stayed.
Rio Ferdinand played with David Beckham – famed for his halfway-line goal against Wimbledon in 1996 – at Manchester United. Where does this goal rank?
Football fans were also suitably impressed – you don’t see a goal from this kind of distance every week.
Williams is certainly firing on all cylinders at present.
Goalkeepers beware – Williams is coming to a centre circle near you this season.
