Adidas revealed 8 retro-inspired shirts for the World Cup, and they’re all worthy of the prize

Viral Sport | Published:

Each one a work of art.

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia less than a year away, Adidas has been hard at work creating kits for a number of countries hoping to triumph at football’s biggest event.

They can’t all win the big prize, but they will certainly look great in these retro garments.

“Inspired by past shirt designs,” according to Adidas, here’s your chance to take a look at eight of the tops that will grace the next edition of the World Cup.

Belgium

Belgium's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Colombia

Colombia's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Mexico

Mexico's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Germany

Germany's new home kit for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Spain

Spain's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Japan

Japan's home kit for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Argentina

Argentina's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Russia

Russia's home shirt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
(Adidas)

Will any of these teams claim the World Cup in their stylish tees?

Viral Sport

