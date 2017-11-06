Adidas revealed 8 retro-inspired shirts for the World Cup, and they’re all worthy of the prize

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia less than a year away, Adidas has been hard at work creating kits for a number of countries hoping to triumph at football’s biggest event.

They can’t all win the big prize, but they will certainly look great in these retro garments.

“Inspired by past shirt designs,” according to Adidas, here’s your chance to take a look at eight of the tops that will grace the next edition of the World Cup.

Belgium

(Adidas)

Colombia

(Adidas)

Mexico

Advertising

(Adidas)

Germany

(Adidas)

Spain

Advertising

(Adidas)

Japan

(Adidas)

Argentina

(Adidas)

Russia

(Adidas)

Will any of these teams claim the World Cup in their stylish tees?