Menu

Advertising

Cameroon’s new kit looks like something straight out of Black Panther

Viral Sport | Published:

And they got Roger Milla’s legendary dance moves to unveil it.

Cameroon have unveiled their latest kit, and it’s certainly befitting of the African champions.

National legend Roger Milla, who’s responsible for one of any World Cup’s most memorable celebrations, was on hand for the big reveal – and it saw Cameroon’s stars reviving the striker’s famous dance.

The shirt features a roaring lion across its front, definitely on brand for the Indomitable Lions, but it also bears a striking resemblance to Marvel’s Black Panther as well.

Cameroon's new kit
(Puma)

It’s not the first time Cameroon and Puma have teamed up for an eye-catching kit.

The West African nation, who became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals during the 1990 World Cup that saw Milla become a cult icon, previously had a Puma all-in-one kit.

And, while that was pretty wild, the sleeveless effort they donned at the 2002 World Cup will also live long in the memory.

Cameroon's Raymond Kalla keeps his eye on the ball
(Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

But, we’ll always have that Milla celebration.

Viral Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News