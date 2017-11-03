Watch all 87 of Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals ahead of the Der Klassiker

If you’re a Bayern Munich fan, a football fan in general, or a Borussia Dortmund fan pining for the days of Robert Lewandowski, this video is for you.

The Bundesliga have tweeted out an eight-minute clip of all 87 of Lewandowski’s league goals for Bayern ahead of Der Klassiker between Dortmund and the German league champions.

Prepare for goal after goal after goal…

Bayern lead Dortmund in the Bundesliga by three points, but Dortmund would take the lead with a win this weekend.

Lewandowski burst on to the world stage at Dortmund, scoring four in a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in 2013, but he left the club for Bayern in 2014.

Since then, the 29-year-old has scored 124 goals for his current club in total, surpassing the 103 he scored for Dortmund.