This baseball player proposed to his girlfriend on the field right after winning the World Series
People are calling for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
A World Series win is a baseball player’s highest possible achievement, the culmination of years of hard work, 162 games of the regular season, and up to 19 tense play-off games.
So following their 4-3 series win over the LA Dodgers there are undoubtedly some delighted Houston Astros players out there right now.
But, for Carlos Correa, the joy of reaching his sport’s pinnacle isn’t the only reason he’ll be waking up happy on Thursday – because the Astros shortstop also took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend.
That was admittedly lovely to watch, and there’s no doubting how excited and surprised his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA, was to see that (huge!!) ring.
But the proposal did also raise a few questions, like: what would have happened if the Astros had lost against the Dodgers? And was Correa carrying that ring around in his back pocket for the whole of game seven?
If so, that man needs to be compensated accordingly.
The 23-year-old seems to have timed his proposal perfectly because, unlike many public proposals, there appears to be nothing but positivity surrounding this one.
And as if all that wasn’t enough, Correa’s dad was also on the field to share the moment with him.
How’s anyone ever going to top that?
