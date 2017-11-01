Juventus’s 120th anniversary limited edition kit is quite simply retro gold

On November 5, Juventus will take to the field in a special commemorative kit to celebrate their 120th birthday – and the shirt is a beauty.

The top will debut against Benevento in a Serie A game, and was on sale to the public until it sold out very quickly indeed.

A historic piece that celebrates the 120-year history of Juve. 1897 commemorative kits are available here: https://t.co/oQNiB2hC8y #JUVE120 pic.twitter.com/drVqoHsYRA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 1, 2017

At a hefty 189.70 euros that might come as a surprise, but with a limited run of the shirts – 1,897 in fact, a nod to the year the club was established – they didn’t last a day.

TAKE MY MONEY!!! Superb shirt to celebrate the 120th anniversary of #Juventus will be worn for Sunday’s match ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dzvEriLwlF — Adam Digby (@Adz77) November 1, 2017

The three golden stars replacing the badge each represent 10 league titles the club has won (35 overall) while Juventus have also won two European Cups, in 1985 and 1996.

Juventus becomes the first team to win 10 Scudetto titles and the first star is sewn into our black and white shirts. #JUVE120 pic.twitter.com/287KHtwu7j — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 1, 2017

They might as well add this shirt to the trophy cabinet – it’s that good.