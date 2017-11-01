Advertising
Juventus’s 120th anniversary limited edition kit is quite simply retro gold
That’s world class, that is.
On November 5, Juventus will take to the field in a special commemorative kit to celebrate their 120th birthday – and the shirt is a beauty.
The top will debut against Benevento in a Serie A game, and was on sale to the public until it sold out very quickly indeed.
At a hefty 189.70 euros that might come as a surprise, but with a limited run of the shirts – 1,897 in fact, a nod to the year the club was established – they didn’t last a day.
The three golden stars replacing the badge each represent 10 league titles the club has won (35 overall) while Juventus have also won two European Cups, in 1985 and 1996.
They might as well add this shirt to the trophy cabinet – it’s that good.
