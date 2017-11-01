Menu

If Spurs’ first goal against Real Madrid is anything to go by, England’s future lies with Pochettino

Published:

Wembley Stadium was a fitting location for Tottenham’s impressive win.

Tottenham’s 3-1 win against current Champions League holders Real Madrid was hugely impressive and fittingly, at Wembley Stadium, it was a group of English players who stood out.

Mauricio Pochettino started five England players – Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane – and three of them linked expertly for the game’s opener.

Winks to Trippier to Alli – a goal made in England, scored at Wembley, and it didn’t even involve Kane.

With England’s youth teams holding two age-group World Cups, is the future brighter than ever before?

One former England legend was impressed.

And with good reason – first, Alli completed a brace, putting Spurs 2-0 up.

And then the north London side made it 3-0 with yet more English involvement, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolation goal to make it 3-1 at the final whistle.

Winks is the latest to catch the eye – the 21-year-old is emerging as an assured presence on the ball in midfield against elite opponents.

Of course, with great talent comes great danger.

But think of it this way: why would a Spurs player go to Real Madrid when Tottenham are three points above them in Group H and already through to the next round of the competition?

