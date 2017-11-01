Advertising
If Spurs’ first goal against Real Madrid is anything to go by, England’s future lies with Pochettino
Wembley Stadium was a fitting location for Tottenham’s impressive win.
Tottenham’s 3-1 win against current Champions League holders Real Madrid was hugely impressive and fittingly, at Wembley Stadium, it was a group of English players who stood out.
Mauricio Pochettino started five England players – Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane – and three of them linked expertly for the game’s opener.
Winks to Trippier to Alli – a goal made in England, scored at Wembley, and it didn’t even involve Kane.
With England’s youth teams holding two age-group World Cups, is the future brighter than ever before?
One former England legend was impressed.
And with good reason – first, Alli completed a brace, putting Spurs 2-0 up.
And then the north London side made it 3-0 with yet more English involvement, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolation goal to make it 3-1 at the final whistle.
Winks is the latest to catch the eye – the 21-year-old is emerging as an assured presence on the ball in midfield against elite opponents.
Of course, with great talent comes great danger.
But think of it this way: why would a Spurs player go to Real Madrid when Tottenham are three points above them in Group H and already through to the next round of the competition?
