If Spurs’ first goal against Real Madrid is anything to go by, England’s future lies with Pochettino

Tottenham’s 3-1 win against current Champions League holders Real Madrid was hugely impressive and fittingly, at Wembley Stadium, it was a group of English players who stood out.

Mauricio Pochettino started five England players – Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane – and three of them linked expertly for the game’s opener.

? That Winks ball? Trippier's cross? Dele's finish A goal made in England at Wembley ? pic.twitter.com/XDneroqQDR — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2017

Winks to Trippier to Alli – a goal made in England, scored at Wembley, and it didn’t even involve Kane.

? Dele, Milton Keynes ? Harry Winks, Hemel Hempstead? Kieran Trippier, Bury English talent has pegged back the Galácticos ? pic.twitter.com/Do0EvG38Z8 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2017

Spurs take the lead against Real Madrid with a beautifully worked goal finished off by @dele_official — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2017

With England’s youth teams holding two age-group World Cups, is the future brighter than ever before?

Brilliant goal from Spurs. Winks to Tripper to Alli – England to win the 2022 World Cup under Pochettino, possibly — Matt Dickinson (@DickinsonTimes) November 1, 2017

One former England legend was impressed.

And with good reason – first, Alli completed a brace, putting Spurs 2-0 up.

2 – Dele Alli is the first Englishman to score a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League since Steven Gerrard (March 2009). Star. pic.twitter.com/lKnRRALNUZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017

And then the north London side made it 3-0 with yet more English involvement, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolation goal to make it 3-1 at the final whistle.

Sensational. 3-0. Alli to Kane to Eriksen. Brilliant counter-attack. Real ripped apart. Wembley deafening. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 1, 2017

Winks is the latest to catch the eye – the 21-year-old is emerging as an assured presence on the ball in midfield against elite opponents.

The beauty of Harry Winks is not just where and when he passes a football, but how. He's got a foot like a set of golf clubs. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) November 1, 2017

Check out that sexy ball from Winks out to Dele to start the break btw. — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) November 1, 2017

Of course, with great talent comes great danger.

Tomorrow's papers today: * Eriksen to Barcona* Dele Alli to Real Madrid* Harry Kane to Real Madrid* Poch anywhere he wants to go. — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) November 1, 2017

But think of it this way: why would a Spurs player go to Real Madrid when Tottenham are three points above them in Group H and already through to the next round of the competition?