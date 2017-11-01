Advertising
Arsene Wenger was nutmegged in Arsenal training, but how did he take it?
And who was the player doing the nutmegging?
Nutmegs, everybody loves them except the person getting megged – but would you ever nutmeg your boss?
That’s exactly what Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles did in training ahead of the team’s Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade this week, putting the ball through Arsene Wenger’s legs from distance.
Whether the 20-year-old meant it or not is another story for another day – the more pressing question is: how did Wenger take it?
“Well done, well done!” the Frenchman chimed, a little sarcastically?
If so, it could be back to the reserves for the midfielder.
However, it’s well known that Wenger is a man who can appreciate a bit of skill.
Regardless, the fans seemed to enjoy it.
Maybe keep the nutmegs to a minimum if you want a place in the starting XI, fellas.
