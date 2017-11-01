Advertising
All the tweets you need to get you ready for baseball’s World Series decider
It all comes down to this.
It has been one of the best contested World Series ever, with the result being that 2017’s competition has gone all the way to the final game.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros battling it out for baseball’s top prize, the series has swung this way and that in thrilling fashion for six games.
The Dodgers have found themselves 2-1 and 3-2 behind during the series, but fought back on both occasions to keep their hopes alive.
And with a home advantage in the series decider, are the Dodgers destined for victory?
They’ll be hoping for more celebrations like this.
But the Astros have been impressive also, winning the thrilling fifth game by a score of 13-12.
They tweeted this video ahead of the series – will they earn history?
This is the prize both teams are playing for – will the Dodgers win it for the first time since 1988, or can the Astros earn their first World Series title?
Play ball.
