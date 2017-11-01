All the tweets you need to get you ready for baseball’s World Series decider

It has been one of the best contested World Series ever, with the result being that 2017’s competition has gone all the way to the final game.

Tonight will be the first time that back-to-back #WorldSeries have gone to Game 7 since 2001 and 2002. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2017

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros battling it out for baseball’s top prize, the series has swung this way and that in thrilling fashion for six games.

This has been a #WorldSeries for the ages, and we write the final chapter tonight. Enjoy, everyone. pic.twitter.com/v6fAsrzGzD — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017

The Dodgers have found themselves 2-1 and 3-2 behind during the series, but fought back on both occasions to keep their hopes alive.

And with a home advantage in the series decider, are the Dodgers destined for victory?

There will be a Game 7. #DodgersWin!!! pic.twitter.com/JyTOIJhPMv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2017

We don’t always play baseball in November…but when we do it’s for game 7 of the freakin World Series! #ShowDodgers #LAstandUP — Alex Wood (@Awood45) November 1, 2017

They’ll be hoping for more celebrations like this.

But the Astros have been impressive also, winning the thrilling fifth game by a score of 13-12.

They tweeted this video ahead of the series – will they earn history?

And we are ready for Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/q8sK9SMNG3 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

This is the prize both teams are playing for – will the Dodgers win it for the first time since 1988, or can the Astros earn their first World Series title?

Play ball.