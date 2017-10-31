Menu

Advertising

LeBron James managed to make one of this year’s scariest Halloween trends even more terrifying

Viral Sport | Published:

Nope. Nope. Nope.

Halloween is spooky enough without LeBron James and his very tall team-mates dressing up in scary outfits.

At a Halloween party hosted by LeBron, the basketball legend dressed up as Pennywise the clown from the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel It.

And standing at 6ft 8in, it’s all sorts of terrifying.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks ??

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

His Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Channing Frye posted this picture from the party.

Some good costumes, but none draw the eye quite like Pennywise there at the back.

I’m a super hero big dummy!

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on

Viral Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News