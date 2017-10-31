LeBron James managed to make one of this year’s scariest Halloween trends even more terrifying

Halloween is spooky enough without LeBron James and his very tall team-mates dressing up in scary outfits.

At a Halloween party hosted by LeBron, the basketball legend dressed up as Pennywise the clown from the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel It.

And standing at 6ft 8in, it’s all sorts of terrifying.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks ?? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

His Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate Channing Frye posted this picture from the party.

Some good costumes, but none draw the eye quite like Pennywise there at the back.