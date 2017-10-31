Advertising
Benfica’s 18-year-old goalie Mile Svilar is way overdue a slice of luck
The 18-year-old has experienced quite the introduction to the Champions League.
Benfica’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Mile Svilar endured a torrid Champions League debut last time out against Manchester United, so a nice quiet game was in order for the return fixture.
Having carried the ball into the net for United’s winner earlier in October, Svilar made the perfect start this time, saving a penalty from Anthony Martial in the first half.
The youngest goalie to save a penalty in a Champions League game – fair play.
But on the stroke of half-time, Svilar fell foul of a horribly unfortunate rebound, when Nemanja Matic’s strike came off the base of the post, hitting the goalie and rolling into the net.
There was quite simply nothing the 18-year-old could do about it.
On Halloween of all nights, to concede a goal like that.
— James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) October 31, 2017
Svilar’s quality is, however, clear for all to see – after all, it took a fortunate rebound and another penalty for United to win 2-0.
Perhaps next season some luck might start coming his way.
