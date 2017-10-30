Injury time in this ninth-tier football match was so good that Iker Casillas tweeted about it

Some say the Premier League is the most entertaining in world football, but the ninth tier of the English game might have something to say about that.

That’s because towards the end of a North West Football Counties League game, those who were in attendance witnessed one of the finest periods of stoppage time ever seen.

With Padiham trailing Widnes 3-1 with just seconds left, the game seemed over – it was not.

A couple of people struggling with the link earlier – this should work now. Here’s the last minute again for those who couldn’t get the link pic.twitter.com/whVFiZGpbz — Millbour Productions (@MillbourVideos) October 29, 2017

An accidental assist, some scrappy football, a goal-line clearance and one striking of the woodwork later, it was 3-3 and the points were shared, courtesy of goals from Dominic Craig and Spencer Jordan.

GOALLLLLLLL THEY'VE DONE IT!!!! 3-3!!!!!! — Padiham FC (@Padiham_FC) October 28, 2017

90+3' After Gillespie has a shot cleared off the line, Padiham go down the other end as Ditch hits the bar, with Jordan prodding home. 3-3 — Widnes Football Club (@Widnes_FC) October 28, 2017

At least Widnes could laugh about it the next day.

Is it safe to come out yet? ? pic.twitter.com/Dq8zm1fjQB — Widnes Football Club (@Widnes_FC) October 30, 2017

After a weekend that included another Jose Mourinho 1-0 special in the Premier League, a right old goal-fest was exactly what the beautiful game needed.

Non League at its best right there! Action packed — Paul Rowan ?? (@RowanP_86) October 29, 2017

In fact, so impressive was the footage that Rugby World Cup-winning England coach Clive Woodward described it as: “Probably the best one minute of football you will ever see”.

Probably the best one minute of football you will ever see – Sunday morning football at its absolute best https://t.co/lZEGtRW3th — Sir Clive Woodward (@CliveWoodward) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile the clip made its way overseas as well, with former Real Madrid goalie Iker Casillas tweeting something which caught the attention of goalscorer Craig.