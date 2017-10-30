Advertising
Injury time in this ninth-tier football match was so good that Iker Casillas tweeted about it
The dictionary definition of end-to-end football.
Some say the Premier League is the most entertaining in world football, but the ninth tier of the English game might have something to say about that.
That’s because towards the end of a North West Football Counties League game, those who were in attendance witnessed one of the finest periods of stoppage time ever seen.
With Padiham trailing Widnes 3-1 with just seconds left, the game seemed over – it was not.
An accidental assist, some scrappy football, a goal-line clearance and one striking of the woodwork later, it was 3-3 and the points were shared, courtesy of goals from Dominic Craig and Spencer Jordan.
At least Widnes could laugh about it the next day.
After a weekend that included another Jose Mourinho 1-0 special in the Premier League, a right old goal-fest was exactly what the beautiful game needed.
In fact, so impressive was the footage that Rugby World Cup-winning England coach Clive Woodward described it as: “Probably the best one minute of football you will ever see”.
Meanwhile the clip made its way overseas as well, with former Real Madrid goalie Iker Casillas tweeting something which caught the attention of goalscorer Craig.
