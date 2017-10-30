A Houston Astros fan took superstition very seriously when his sister-in-law caught a home run ball

It is apparently a tradition at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park that all home runs hit by the visiting team be thrown back – and one fan was very keen to see that observed during a tight World Series game.

In an amazing game five of the 2017 finale between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to take the visiting Dodgers to within a run of their hosts at 12-11.

The ball found its way to Sarah Head, who celebrated the catch – but she didn’t have long to do so.

That’s because her brother-in-law, Kirk Head, decided to grab the ball from her and throw it back on to the pitch.

Some on Twitter were far from impressed.

But others saw the funny side.

The pair were reportedly seen laughing about the incident later on, and Kirk explained why he had grabbed the ball.

“It’s bad karma to keep it,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “You’ve got to throw it back. I was just making sure she did.”

The Dodgers did even up the score at 12-12 later in the inning, but the Astros came through in extras to claim a 13-12 win which put them 3-2 up in the series. With the final two fixtures scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium, it’s perfectly poised.

“I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself,” she said.