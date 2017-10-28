Advertising
Salford City’s goalkeeper might have just incurred the most bizarre sending off of the season
Not a yellow, ref?
Bizarre red cards can take many forms, but when Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his team’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, it raised plenty of eyebrows.
Towards the end of the National League North match, attended by 533 spectators, Crocombe was given a red card by the referee, and a supporter is also believed to have reported the 24-year-old goalkeeper to police.
Bradford PA club secretary Colin Barker told Press Association Sport: “He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee.
“He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.
“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”
Obviously some on social media saw the funny side of the incident.
Crocombe posted this message on Twitter after the game, apologising for the incident.
“I’d like to sincerely apologise for the incident today,” the message read. “I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error in judgement which spoiled a great win.
“My intention was never to offend anyone and I’d like to apologise to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won’t happen again.”
Press Association Sport has made attempts to contact Salford.
