Salford City’s goalkeeper might have just incurred the most bizarre sending off of the season

Bizarre red cards can take many forms, but when Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his team’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, it raised plenty of eyebrows.

Towards the end of the National League North match, attended by 533 spectators, Crocombe was given a red card by the referee, and a supporter is also believed to have reported the 24-year-old goalkeeper to police.

86' – RED CARD! This is bizarre. Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe has been dismissed and no one knows why… #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

87' – We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

Bradford PA club secretary Colin Barker told Press Association Sport: “He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee.

“He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.

“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”

Obviously some on social media saw the funny side of the incident.

Story of the day: Salford City had their goalkeeper Max Crocombe sent off for peeing on the field during their game v Bradford Park Avenue ? — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 28, 2017

The ref was taking the piss — Fresh&Minty (@freshandminty) October 28, 2017

Crocombe posted this message on Twitter after the game, apologising for the incident.

“I’d like to sincerely apologise for the incident today,” the message read. “I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error in judgement which spoiled a great win.

“My intention was never to offend anyone and I’d like to apologise to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won’t happen again.”

Press Association Sport has made attempts to contact Salford.