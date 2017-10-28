Raheem Sterling could not believe how slow EA Sports have made Daniel Sturridge on Fifa 18

It’s common for top footballers to feel a little underwhelmed at their Fifa 18 statistics, but Raheem Sterling seemed more offended by how EA Sports have rated his friend Daniel Sturridge.

During a recording with FATV, Sturridge admitted he didn’t play Fifa any more – even so, he and his former Liverpool team-mate Sterling could not quite believe how low his pace rating is on the new game.

Prepare for incredulity.

(FATV YouTube/Vauxhall)

(FATV YouTube/Vauxhall)

“His pace is 76?” Sterling asked. “Daniel’s in the nineties bruv… 76 pace, you’re basically saying he’s slow then.”

(FATV YouTube/Vauxhall)

“To put 76 down there, it’s a disrespect to my credibility, it’s a disrespect to my integrity, to my name…” joked Sturridge.