Raheem Sterling could not believe how slow EA Sports have made Daniel Sturridge on Fifa 18
“You’re basically saying he’s slow, then.”
It’s common for top footballers to feel a little underwhelmed at their Fifa 18 statistics, but Raheem Sterling seemed more offended by how EA Sports have rated his friend Daniel Sturridge.
During a recording with FATV, Sturridge admitted he didn’t play Fifa any more – even so, he and his former Liverpool team-mate Sterling could not quite believe how low his pace rating is on the new game.
Prepare for incredulity.
“His pace is 76?” Sterling asked. “Daniel’s in the nineties bruv… 76 pace, you’re basically saying he’s slow then.”
“To put 76 down there, it’s a disrespect to my credibility, it’s a disrespect to my integrity, to my name…” joked Sturridge.
