England’s World Cup past congratulates England’s World Cup future on Twitter

After the year England’s youth teams have had, it might not come as a surprise that the under-17s have won the Under-17 World Cup after a 5-2 victory against Spain.

That means England have won the Under-20 World Cup, the Under-17 World Cup and the Under-19 European Championships this year – it really is one long story of success.

That of course will lead to speculation over whether or not they can transfer that success to the senior stage – but for now, let’s bask in their glory and see what England’s former World Cup stars made of it all.

Here we have a hat-trick of tweets from 1986 Golden Boot winner, Gary Lineker, who was apparently keeping a close eye on the game.

Brilliant goal from England’s U17’s. Now 2-2 from 2 down. What a talent Phil Foden looks to be. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2017

England were indeed 2-0 down to Spain, but replied with five goals – Rhian Brewster, Morgan Gibbs, Phil Foden (2) and Marc Guehi all putting the game out of Spain’s reach.

England’s U17’s are 3-2 up in the World Cup final having been 2 down. Come On Boys. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2017

England have won the U17 World Cup after beating Spain 5-2…yes Spain. We have a new Golden generation. Well played boys, well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2017

Peter Shilton starred in three World Cups for England, and was in goal when Argentina’s Diego Maradona scored his Hand of God goal at the 1986 tournament.

#U17WorldCupfinal @England Congratulations to England U17's on winning this World Cup fantastic achievement very proud of them ?? — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) October 28, 2017

Michael Owen might have a word or two for these young stars – Owen became a global sensation at the age of 18 when he scored against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Our young lions triumph again. Brilliant achievement and once again, just goes to show we produce top class young talent. Well done lads. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) October 28, 2017

Of course, England’s most successful World Cup performance since 1966 came courtesy of the women’s team, who finished third at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

Steph Houghton, who scored against Finland at the last-16 stage, was particularly impressed with Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Running the show @PhilFoden and what a goal! Come on Boys!!!!! @England ? — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) October 28, 2017

Toni Duggan was also a part of the England team who reached the semi-finals in 2015 – enjoy those bragging rights Toni.

Wishing our @England u17 lads the best of luck today. Not many people play in a World Cup final, even fewer win one! Create history boys??⚽️ — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) October 28, 2017

Il be watching with all my Spanish team mates so please give me the bragging rights….. ????? #ComeOnEngland #u17WorldCupFinal — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) October 28, 2017

2-0 down in a World Cup final, no problem we will just score 5! The future is bright, congratulations lads amazing achievement @England ?⚽️? — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) October 28, 2017

Alan Shearer’s best tournament for England was undoubtedly Euro 96, but he did notch two goals at the 1998 World Cup as well.

Congratulations @england U17's! Great character shown. Brilliant performances all tournament. World Cup winners! #U17WorldCupfinal ? — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 28, 2017

David Seaman knows how tough World Cups can be after Ronaldinho lobbed him in 2002 – he showed his support ahead of the game.

Good luck lads, go and make history!! #U17WorldCupFinal Come On England!! ⚽️ — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) October 28, 2017

And Trevor Sinclair used the hashtag #NextGen to suggest this team could well be the future for the Three Lions – Sinclair was an important part of the 2002 team who lost to Brazil at the quarter-final stage.

Whether or not the under-17s go on to impress at senior World Cups, they’ll always have their 2017 success.

Brilliant scenes as the @England players interrupt Phil Foden's interview to continue their celebrations ??#FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/kugcTKrA1w — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 28, 2017

Congratulations boys.