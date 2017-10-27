Advertising
Virgil van Dijk has been working on his free-kicks, and it looks like bad news for Brighton
No goalkeeper would save this.
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is hot property on the football transfer market, and with skills like this, it’s no wonder why.
The 26-year-old Netherlands footballer tweeted a video of one of his training free-kicks ahead of Sunday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion, and it’s impressive stuff, especially for a centre-back.
There’s no saving this.
You’ve got to ask yourself whether a wall of real defenders might have jumped and blocked the effort, but put it this way: there’s no way the keeper’s getting there.
Liverpool have long been rumoured with a move for Van Dijk – Jurgen Klopp’s team are impressive in attack but lack something in defence.
And as this social media user pointed out, that wall had something of the Reds’ defence about it…
Advertising
However, of more immediate importance is Southampton’s next game – will we see Van Dijk on free-kick duty at Brighton?
If so, Brighton goalie Mathew Ryan might have a rather nervous look on his face.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.